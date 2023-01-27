MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead after a snowmobile crash on Peck’s Lake Thursday night. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino said the call came in around 8 p.m.

A group of three snowmobilers had been riding on the lake when they hit an area of thin ice near a creek entrance. In other spots, the ice is nearly a foot thick, Giardino said, but some areas are thin due to the recent warm weather.

Two of the three snowmobilers went through the ice, according to the sheriff. One of them did not resurface.

The other two sled riders tried to rescue the third with throw ropes, but they were unsuccessful. Emergency crews were called to the scene, including ENCON Police, State fire officials, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Saratoga County dive team. The dive team found the body of the missing snowmobiler about five hours later.

Authorities are not identifying the victim until their family can be told of the tragedy. Sheriff Giardino emphasized that snowmobilers should stay off the lake right now, due to the irregular weather and current ice conditions.