Fulton County
Man found guilty in Michaela MacVilla murder trial
‘Second Wind Coffee’: A place for new beginnings
Johnstown High raises thousands to keep school sports
A path forward for Johnstown School District
Man suspected of killing Michaela MacVilla takes the stand during Fulton County trial
More Fulton County Headlines
Voters approve revised Johnstown school budget
Arrests made in connection to abandoned dog
More cuts loom if second Johnstown Schools budget fails
Disgruntled former employee allegedly vandalizes local Taco Bell
Thousands rally in support of local 8-year-old battling brain cancer
Jury selected in Michaela MacVilla murder trial
Johnstown athletic department working to preserve school sports after budget cut
Gravestone damaged at Mayfield Cemetery
Stolen kayak located in Johnstown
Woman indicted in fatal hit and run crash in Gloversville
