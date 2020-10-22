Fulton County YMCA will hold a trick-or-treat to help local nonprofits

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County YMCA will hold a drive-thru event on Halloween. “Help-O-Ween” has the goal of bringing holiday fun with a charitable twist.

The event will be held on October 31 from 1-3 PM in the Fulton County YMCA parking lot at 213 Harrison St in Johnstown. The public can drive in and safely receive candy.

At the same event, the public is encouraged to drop off needed items for local non-profits.

A complete list of all needed items is available on the YMCA’s website.

The following are some notable needed items and the organizations that need them:

Fulton County SPCA is in need of Pedigree canned dog food, unscented laundry detergent, unscented dryer sheets, and peanut butter.

Operation at Ease is in need of soft dog treats, and gentle leaders and easy walk dog harnesses in size medium & large.

Fulmont Community Action is in need of boxed pasta, boxed mac & cheese, baby diapers, and canned meats and soups.

Danielle’s House (part of the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless) needs bar soap, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

This social distant event was announced as Aviation Mall canceled its annual trick-or-treating event this Halloween, and Warren County officials have put out advisories as to what is and is not deemed coronavirus-safe.