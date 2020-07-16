Fulton County woman purposely crashed into ex’s car, police say

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amanda Wagner, 28, of Perth was arrested on Saturday when she turned herself in at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged domestic incident that damaged her ex’s vehicle.

Police say Wagner intentionally hit her ex-girlfriend’s car with her own, causing over $4,000 in damage before fleeing the scene.

Wagner was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and second-degree criminal mischief, a felony potentially worth up to seven years if Wagner is convicted.

LATEST STORIES