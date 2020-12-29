Fulton County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘Don’t Shave December’ donation drive a success!

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office helped raise $1,200 for Fulton County Regional SPCA for their ‘Don’t Shave December’ campaign. The campaign is a spin-off of the widely popular ‘No Shave November.’

The goal was to raise $1,000 for the SPCA but they surpassed their goal by $200. Sheriff Richard Giardino thanked everyone who donated to the campaign.

For the month of December, any donation to the Fulton County Regional SPCA will be matched by StaffWorks.

“As a donation-funded animal shelter, every penny we receive is used for the animals in our care. Due to the COVID restrictions, we have not been able to have many of our annual fundraisers, which is how we keep our doors open. We cannot thank the generous employees of the Sheriff’s Office enough for this opportunity. It shows the true meaning of giving and that coming together as a team really can have a tremendous impact on the community,” said Regional SPCA President Renee Earl.

Earl also said that she wanted to thank the Sheriff and everyone who say his office’s donation drive and donated to the Regional SPCA.

If you would like to make a donation to Regional SPCA to be matched by StaffWorks, please mail donations postmarked no later than December 31, 2020, to:

FCRSPCA

117 West Fulton St.

Gloversville, NY 12078