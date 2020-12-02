Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to participate in “Don’t Shave December” to raise money for local SPCA

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Employees of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will donate funds to the Fulton County Regional SPCA and, in return, they can grow and maintain facial hair for the month of December while it is ordinarily not permitted at work. The “Don’t Shave December” campaign is a spin-off of the widely popular “No Shave November.”

The Sheriff’s Office for the third year in a row has joined the “No Shave November” movement. They have donated over $4,000 in the past three years to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.

Investigator Deborah Humphrey, the lead investigator with most of the animal neglect and abuse cases for the Sheriff’s Office, approached the Sheriff and Undersheriff and suggested participating in “Don’t Shave December” with the funds supporting the Fulton County Regional SPCA, a local organization.

“The Sheriff contacted me about the “Don’t Shave December” project. It was a no-brainer to say yes! Any time we can partner with a local organization to raise funds and awareness about our shelter, we are completely on board” says Renee L. Earl, President of the SPCA. “The Sheriff is a huge animal lover and supporter, and this opportunity is a great honor for us.”

Sheriff Giardino credited Investigator Humphrey with suggesting this project. The Sheriff hopes to raise over $1,000 for the SPCA.

“As a donation funded animal shelter, we have been severely impacted financially by the COVID restrictions. We were forced to cancel our biggest fundraising event of the year, Woofstock, and we are sorely feeling the effects,” said Earl. “We have had to think outside the box for new and creative, COVID compliant fundraising efforts, and the Sheriff Office idea is a fantastic one.”