Fulton County Sheriff’s Office receives new sign thanks to Boy Scout Venturing Crew 3918 member

Gaige Dambrosio with other members of the Venturing Crew

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recently received an upgrade thanks to Gaige Dambrosio, a member of Boy Scout Venturing Crew 3918 of Johnstown, who completed his Eagle Scout Project.

The project was to replace a sign at the Sheriff’s Office for all County Department’s on Route 29, Johnstown. The previous sign was damaged and faded after years of use. The project now goes to the area Twin Rivers Boy Scout Council for review and acceptance.

The Boy Scout Venturing Crew 3918 is reportedly sponsored by Hometown Market of South Melcher Street. Sheriff Giardino recognizes and thanks Hometown Market for their support of the Venturing Crew. “Community sponsors such as Hometown Market give young people a necessary positive outlet to accomplish good things in the community and in life.”

The Sheriff also acknowledged the following donors for the project:

  • Ace Hardware, Johnstown
  • Builder’s First-Source
  • Get-It-Done Construction
  • Lowe’s Amsterdam
  • Western Contractors LLC

