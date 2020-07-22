Fulton County Sheriffs Office posting social distancing and face mask reminders

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office posted a rundown with the latest face mask and non-essential gathering information.

Specifically with regard to face coverings:

  • Anyone over 2 years old who can “medically tolerate” a face-covering must do so in public when they cannot social distance, and when on public transit or in a rideshare
  • Drivers and conductors must wear face-coverings if there are customers aboard
  • Customer-facing employees must be provided face-coverings
  • Businesses and building owners must deny entry and remove anyone who does not comply

The document posted by the Fulton County Sheriff also says that fines for violations can range from $1,000 per violation to $10,000.

