Fulton County Sheriff’s Office participating in Drug Take Back Day

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. A government report says prices for prescription drugs edged down 1% last year, driven by declines for generics and slow growth for brand-name medications. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be taking part in National Prescription Take Back Day. The event, which is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, aims to provide a “safe, convenient, and responsible” means of disposing of prescription drugs.

It is also used as an opportunity to educate the public about medication abuse.

On Saturday, October 24, Fulton County residents can turn in their expired or unused prescriptions at the Sheriff’s Office, which is located at 2712 State Highway 29, Johnstown. The drugs can be turned in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m..

The following items will not be accepted:

Liquids Sharps, such as needles and lancets

Illegal drugs

Aerosol containers, such as inhalers and epipens

LATEST STORIES