Fulton County Sheriff’s Office participating in Drug Take Back Day

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be taking part in National Prescription Take Back Day. The event, which is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, aims to provide a “safe, convenient, and responsible” means of disposing of prescription drugs.
It is also used as an opportunity to educate the public about medication abuse.
On Saturday, October 24, Fulton County residents can turn in their expired or unused prescriptions at the Sheriff’s Office, which is located at 2712 State Highway 29, Johnstown. The drugs can be turned in between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m..
The following items will not be accepted:
- Liquids Sharps, such as needles and lancets
- Illegal drugs
- Aerosol containers, such as inhalers and epipens
