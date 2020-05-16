Fulton County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal single-car crash

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died in a car crash that occurred early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-car fatal crash that reportedly happened on Honeywells Corners Road with three people in the car at the time.

Sheriff Giardino said the front seat male passenger died as a result of the accident. A female backseat passenger and the male driver were reportedly airlifted to Albany Medical Center Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car crashed into a tree while traveling at a high rate of speed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Assisting at the scene were members of the NYSP, the Broadalbin-Kenyetto Fire Department who remained on the scene for several hours, GAVAC, EMS Coordinator Mark Souza, Coroner Margaret Luck, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit and two Medical Helicopters from Lifenet.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

