Fulton County Sheriff’s Office asking for help-seeking fugitives

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Jimmy Jason Benedict and Contessa Moyers, fugitives of justice out of the State of Tennessee.

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 32, The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals in these pictures. Police say they need assistance in locating Jimmy Jason Benedict and Contessa Moyers, who are fugitives of justice out of the State of Tennessee.

According to Police, their investigation with information has led them to believe these two individuals are in Fulton County. Benedict and Moyers were last sighted in the Broadalbin area, operating a 2004 Hyundai Sonata, color green vehicle, bearing Tennessee plates.

If you have information disclosing the whereabouts of the depicted individuals, please call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency line at  (518)736-2100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

