Fulton County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in burglary investigation

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak to these individuals in regards to a burglary investigation.

CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying the people in this picture in regard to a burglary investigation. The burglary happened at the former Sherman’s Amusement Park which was donated to the Caroga Arts Collective at the beginning of August.

The Sheriff’s Office released more than a dozen clear pictures of those they are looking to speak with, you can see the pictures in the slideshow below.

If you have any information please contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100.

