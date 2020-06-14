Police arrest two Albany men for allegedly stealing and crashing a golf cart

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Albany men ages 18 and 20-years-old after they reportedly stole and crashed a golf cart.

Police say Dylan Allman and Jordan Delisle both of Delaware Ave. in Albany were arrested at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Johnstown for allegedly stealing a golf cart from Sunset Bay Vacation Resort, driving it on a public highway without the owner’s consent, and crashing it into a ditch. Allman was found to be driving the golf cart with a suspended learner’s permit.

Police charged Allman with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, Criminal Mischief 4th degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Operating Without a License.

Delisle was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree. Both were issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Mayfield Court at a later date pursuant to the new bail reform law.