Fulton County Sheriff’s Department receives funding for new K-9

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation of $5,000 from the Sean M. Higgins Memorial Fund. The donation will help the department get a new K-9 for the K-9 unit.

The Sean M. Higgins Memorial Fund was created after the death of Sgt. Sean Higgins of the Johnstown Police Department. Sgt. Higgins was well known and liked by his community and lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident 20 years ago.

Funds established through motorcycle rides to raise awareness, donations, and other community events help sponsor annual scholarships to students from Johnstown High School. Scholarships are given in his name to students who are pursuing Criminal Justice degrees.

Continued Donations in honor of Sgt. Higgins can be made to:

Sean N. Higgins Scholarship Fund

1998 Eisenhower Drive

Louisville, CO. 80027-1186