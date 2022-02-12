JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County Sheriff Richard C. Giardino has been asked to speak at this year’s Professional Bail Agents of the U.S. annual national conference in Las Vegas. Giardino spoke on bail reform at the same event last year.

Later this February, Sheriff Giardino will be on an opening day panel discussing the following topics:

Rising violent crime rates

Defund the Police movements

Police reform

Accountability for criminal defendants

Effects of public safety reforms on communities and victims of crime

He will be joined on the panel by Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Joe Gamaldi, National Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police. Sheriff Giardino said, “It is truly an honor to be asked to present at a National Conference and represent law enforcement and Fulton County.”