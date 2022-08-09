FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning this week, you may see signs allowing concealed carry in local businesses across Fulton County as the area prepares for a New York State law set to take effect in September.

The new rule is part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and also bans firearms in sensitive areas like airports, churches and hospitals.



Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino first posted the notice on Facebook to educate people about the new changes and how people may be impacted. Giardino said there are 15,000 pistol permit holders in Fulton County.

“It’s an educational and it’s clearly visible sign, it’s not an inconspicuous sign, it’s very in your face but in your face so you know the law,” Giardino said.

Jennifer Elson owns Let’s Twist Again in Amsterdam, one of the first businesses in the area to post a sign allowing concealed guns in her restaurant. Elson said she is concerned the sign may send the wrong message to customers.

“When I have to post my stance per the Governor whether it was the mask or the vaccines and now this, I’m putting my view out there and if five people don’t agree with me I just lost five customers,” Elson said.

There are multiple options for business owners looking to allow concealed carry in their stores including the Sheriff’s Association sign, Pine Tree Rifle Club sign or to make their own. Giardino said the decision to include stronger language indicating support for the Second Amendment and local businesses in the Sheriff’s Association sign was to acknowledge the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

“It serves the lawful purpose that you have to have a sign by Sept. 1 if you’re going to allow firearms, it puts people on notice that there is a new law and makes them stop and think twice,” Giardino said. “It shows that they support individuals who are lawful carriers of concealed firearms and also they ask you to support those businesses.”

Both the Pine Tree Rifle Club and Sheriff’s Association sign can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Civil office during normal business hours.