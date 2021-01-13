Fulton County officials urge patience following surge in calls for vaccine appointments

Posted:

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton County officials are urging residents to be patient following a high volume of calls regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, the county said it is not scheduling public appointments for the vaccine at this time.

Officials also said the demand for the vaccine is outstripping supply, and the process of vaccinating all individuals will take months.

Those in phases 1A and 1B of the New York State Distribution Plan can make an appointment to be vaccinated by calling 1-833-697-4829. Although Fulton County Public Health is listed they are not currently scheduling appointments. However, appointments can be booked at any site that has availability, though the second dose of the vaccine must be administered at the site where the patient received their first dose.

Fulton County Office for the Aging has also established a helpline to assist those aged 60 and older or their family members. The helpline can be reached on 518-736-5650.

