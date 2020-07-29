Fulton County Health Dept. warns of possible COVID exposure at Gloversville Walmart

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Health Department is warning residents of possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Walmart Supercenter on Kingsboro Ave Ext. They say that the possible exposure happened at six different times.

Friday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, July 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who may have been potentially exposed should quarantine and monitor their symptoms. Anyone who exhibits symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for testing. Anyone at a high-risk should contact their doctor even if symptoms are mild.

