Fulton Co. Sheriff’s Office Civil Division closed to public, services still available

FULTON COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Civil Division is currently closed to the public until further notice.

The Office says it is staffed and most services are still being provided. All transactions are currently being provided via mail.

Services such as; income execution payments, service of process, as well as accident and incident reports are still being provided.

The Office says that pistol permits are provided in the lobby, however new applications will not be processed due to the closing of Courts, and the unavailability of gun safety courses and fingerprinting services.

If anyone is in need of these services, contact the Civil Office at (518)-736-2128, (518)-736-2129, or (518)-736-2130 for additional instruction.

The mailing address for the Civil Office is:

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
P.O. Box 20
Johnstown, N.Y. 12095

