Fulton Co. man charged with sharing videos of child sexual abuse by the FBI

John Morgan mugshot

John Morgan’s mugshot (FBI Albany).

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested John Morgan, 31, of Gloversville Thursday, and charged him with distributing child pornography.

Law enforcement is currently seeking help from the public as they investigate Morgan. Anyone with information about him should call the FBI Albany Field Office at (518) 465-7551.

The FBI says it does not normally share mugshots, unless releasing the image may help with an ongoing investigation.

Police say he used the name “ilikyoung” to distribute videos showing the sexual exploitation of children via a cellphone app earlier in the week.

A conviction could earn Morgan a $250,000 fine, up to 20 years in prison, and post-release supervision that may last for the rest of his life. He would also have to register as a sex offender if convicted.

