Fulton and Montgomery Counties tackle first winter storm of 2021

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents in Fulton and Montgomery County woke up on Tuesday with several inches of fluffy snow.

Many parts to the West of the Capital Region saw anywhere from 6-12 inches of snow. The snow from the nor’easter is expected to come an end on Wednesday.

A snow emergency has been declared in the City of Amsterdam beginning Monday, February 1 at 6 p.m. and until further notice. During the snow emergency, no motor vehicles are allowed to park on city streets.Closings and Delays

Until the snow emergency is lifted, all vehicles must not park on city streets. Questions can be directed to the Amsterdam Police Department at 518-842-1100.

“O my goodness it doesn’t look like the snow is going to end,” said Bonnie Oldendorf, resident of Johnstown.

Bonnie said it right, as the snow started to fall Monday night and it is supposed to continue until Wednesday morning.

Even with an injured wrist, Bonnie says she doesn’t mind shoveling in these conditions.

“This type of fluffy snow is much better than a wet snow and a heavy snow. I have a snow blower coming this afternoon but I like too start helping them a little bit,” said she.

Tom Mageswki says this type of snow is his favorite. He says it’s good for winter activities and for giving a hand to those in need.

“This snow is a lot easier to remove, and especially when it comes to shoveling and snow blowing. I hope we get another foot. I love snowmobiling and as soon as I’m done working that’s what I’m going to do,” said he.

News10 made their way from Johnstown, to Gloversville, to Mayfield, to Vail Mills, and to Amsterdam to get a look at the roads. Many crews were seen all throughout the morning and afternoon making sure the roads were clear and salted.

Even Bonnie says she was impressed with the road crews snow removal process.

“They do a good job here I have to admit. I saw them out here as early as well 4 a.m.,” said she.

Local officials say if you do need to go out, make sure you give yourself extra time and be cautious as the roads are still slippery.