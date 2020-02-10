FULL LIST of winners from the 92nd Academy Awards

Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for “Parasite” at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre:

Best picture: “Parasite”

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

Live action short film: “The Neighbors’ Window”

Production design: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Costume design: “Little Women”

Documentary feature: “American Factory”

Documentary short subject: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

Sound mixing: “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”

Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”

Visual effects: “1917”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Bombshell”

International film: “Parasite,” South Korea

Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

