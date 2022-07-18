LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to have been hiding in Rhode Island or Massachusetts was arrested Thursday night. Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena, 24, was taken into custody in Lawrence, according to Boston police.

Tejeda-Pena was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing another person in Philadelphia on June 21. Police said he reportedly tried to shoot at two other people just prior to that, but his gun malfunctioned.

Additionally, Tejeda-Pena had open warrants related to two stabbing incidents in Boston.