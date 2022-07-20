HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Todd Slade, 48, of Poultney, Vermont. They took him into custody at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 9, saying that he is wanted in both Vermont and Colorado.

The sheriff’s office said they received a tip from police in Manchester, Vermont that Slade was taking part in a local event on County Route 18 in Hampton. Deputies went to investigate and conduct interviews, and recognized Slade on a golf cart. He faces one charge for being a fugitive wanted out of state, and the sheriff’s office said that Slade was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and to be held for extradition to Vermont.

Slade’s charges in those other states are more extensive. In Vermont, he faces felonies for an alleged aggravated domestic assault and a violation of an abuse order. Warrants from Colorado include multiple charges, including sexual contact without consent.