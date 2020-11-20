Fugitive from justice caught in North Greenbush, outstanding warrant out of Florida

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On November 18, North Greenbush Police arrested Shadesia Francis, 21, of Troy for an outstanding warrant out of Florida following a traffic stop. She was stopped on State Route 4 at about 9:30 a.m. for violating Vehicle and Traffic Law, said police.

Upon a license check of the driver, it was learned that she had a warrant out of Columbia County, Florida for 3rd Degree Grand Larceny as well as a suspended ID. Columbia County confirmed that the warrant was extraditable nationwide and she was taken into custody without incident.

She was charged with Fugitive From Justice and the Rensselaer County Court remanded her to the custody of Rensselaer County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

Francis was additionally charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree, Unlicensed Operation and Operation of an Uninspected Motor Vehicle. She was issued an appearance ticket for those charges to return to North Greenbush Town Court at a later date.