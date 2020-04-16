Fuccillo to offer free PermaSafe installation for first responders

NELLISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – First Responders in the area of the Fuccillo Autoplex of Nelliston can go to the location to get a free installation of the PermaSafe system in their service vehicles. PermaSafe is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered multi-surface and air protectant system that eliminates more than 99.9% of surface and airborne germs, viruses and bacteria.

Anyone who is a member of the following department or organization can use the free service for their service vehicle:

Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department

Canajoharie Police Department

Dolgeville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Fort Plain Fire Department

Fort Plain Police Department

Village of Herkimer Police Department

St. Johnsville Fire Department

St. Johnsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc. (SAVAC)

Longhorn Trucking Co.

Montgomery County Department of Public Works

Montgomery County Emergency Management Department

Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office

“We would like to give a ‘HUGE’ thank you to our amazing first responders who help protect Nelliston and the surrounding communities every day, and especially as we navigate through these difficult times,” said Billy Fuccillo Jr., president of Fuccillo Automotive Group. “Fuccillo Autoplex of Nelliston hopes that we can help our local heroes continue to do their jobs safely by disinfecting their service vehicles.”

PermaSafe is now complimentary with the purchase or lease of a new or preowned vehicle at all Fuccillo dealerships in the Nelliston and Capital District area.

Anyone in the community can make an appointment to have PermaSafe installed in their vehicle regardless of where the vehicle was purchased. The service costs $249.99.

