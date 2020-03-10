FTC and FDA tell unapproved coronavirus product vendors to cite evidence

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Last month, officials cautioned consumers to look out for scammers taking advantage of fears surrounding the Coronavirus.
The FTC and FDA have issued warning letters to seven sellers of unapproved products claiming they can treat or prevent the Coronavirus.
The companies’ products include teas, essential oils, and colloidal silver. The FTC says the companies have no evidence to back up their claims as required by law.
The FDA says there are no approved vaccines or drugs currently available to treat or prevent the virus.
The seven companies are:
- Vital Silver
- Aromatherapy Ltd.
- N-ergetics
- GuruNanda, LLC
- Vivify Holistic Clinic
- Herbal Amy LLC
- The Jim Bakker Show
The FTC and FDA will follow up when companies fail to make corrections.
Officials will also monitor social media and other websites to ensure that companies do not continue marketing fake products under different names or on other websites.
Check with your doctor whenever you want to add a product to your medical routine.
