Fruit by the Foot drug scheme foiled by Troy police

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police arrested Landers Burton, 20, of Troy after he reportedly tried to conceal crack cocaine inside Fruit by the Food candy wrappers.

Police said they arrested Burton Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. at Middleburgh and 9th streets. Members of the Department’s Special Operations Section (Narcotics squad) conducted an investigation with Burton and found Fruit by the Foot with crack cocaine hidden inside.





An amount of Fentanyl was also reportedly found as well as more than $2,800 in cash. Burton was taken to the police station and held pending arraignment. He was charged with the following:

2 Counts of Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree – B Felony

Troy police said they found it disturbing that candy was used as a way to hide the drugs. They said if a child had found the candy and eaten it, the outcome could have been tragic. Luckily, the drugs were taken off the street and the person responsible was taken into custody.

