Frontier Communications says Stony Creek area could be without phone service until Monday

STONY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Frontier Communications is said to be experiencing a phone service outage in the Stony Creek area.

Frontier Communications said in a press release that customers will be unable to receive or make phone calls from this area including 911.

The Stony Creek Fire and EMS will be on site located at 42 Harrisburg Road in Stony Creek. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police will increase the frequency of patrols in Stony Creek during this outage.

According to Frontier Communications, the outage may last into Monday November 4th.