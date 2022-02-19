QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Office of Emergency Services advised residents Saturday morning of a service outage involving Frontier Communications. Both Frontier phone and internet systems are experiencing outages at this time.

A fiber optic equipment issue has been identified in Fulton County, but as of early Saturday no restoration time has been offered. The outage affects North Creek, Johnsburg, Warrensburg, Chestertown, Thurman, Lake Luzerne, and Stony Creek residents.

Residents in these areas will need to use a cell phone or alternate methods to seek emergency help if needed. Updates will be provided as the issue progresses.

For updates, breaking news, and more, subscribe to our newsletter. If you have any updates, news tips, or comments, you can email them to news@news10.com.