From Mt. Marcy to North Creek, Teddy Roosevelt’s path to presidency started in the Adirondacks

NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Theodore Roosevelt started Sept. 6, 1901 on a hunting trip with the governor of Vermont. A few days later, he was sworn in as president, after cutting through North Creek and Ballston Spa.

After learning that McKinley had been shot in Buffalo, Roosevelt visited the city, only to be encouraged to continue his vacation into the Adirondack mountains as planned with his family, in order to keep up appearances.

A few days later, Roosevelt was climbing Mt. Marcy with his wife and children when he was informed by a trail guide that McKinley’s health had taken a turn for the worse, and he was wanted back in Buffalo immediately. That night, he set off on an overnight trail ride to North Creek, the end of the line for a railroad that would take him to Albany before heading out to Buffalo.

When he arrived to meet the train in North Creek, Roosevelt had a telegram waiting for him. It was there that he found out that McKinley had died, and he had just become the 26th President of the United States.