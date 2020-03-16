From delivery to pay, North Country restaurants tackle challenges of mid-coronavirus business

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State and national concerns over the spread of coronavirus led to New York being one of three states Monday to announce that all restaurants and bars would be among businesses only allowed to serve takeout and delivery starting at 8 p.m. today, all across the state.

Connecticut and New Jersey also imposed the same rules.

As the announcement from Gov. Cuomo’s office came from Albany, some businesses had already been preparing for such an event.

“We’re adhering to every single policy that we have to,” said Brian Kozelouzek, general manager of Siam Thai Sushi on Maple Street.

The downtown Thai restaurant, a staple of the city’s restaurant scene since 2004, has a full plan to serve the community to the maximum capacity once they have to close their doors Monday night. The restaurant will be offering delivery for the first time within Queensbury and Glens Falls, with food delivered by the restaurant’s servers in order to keep them working during the shutdown period.

“They’re trading their aprons and trays for telephones and cars,” Kozelouzek said.

In addition to delivery, customers can also pick up curbside takeout at the business’ front door. If they want to avoid any and all contact, they can even pick their food up at the doorstep.

The manager and his staff are aware that human contact with food is inevitable, though, and are taking precautions on that end as well. All employees are being subjected to mandatory tests for COVID-19, which he said should be complete by Tuesday.

Through the end of their service Monday, the restaurant is working with single-use utensils and cups and making hand sanitizer available in bathrooms, all to mitigate further germ flow.

“We’re happy to serve the community through this,” Kozelouzek said.

Business had been declining over the last week, but had sprung up stronger on Monday before the announcement. But despite the setback, the business was prepared.

“We saw the likelihood of something like this happening, and said we would rather be safe than sorry.”

Bigger than one storefront

Spot Coffee in Glens Falls

Servers-turned-delivery drivers are an idea being echoed across other businesses in Glens Falls today; businesses like Spot Coffee on Glen Street.

Manager Kathryn Bellamy said it was an easy option to consider, as business had been slowing down noticeably anyway over the last couple of weeks.

“We have a lot of staff who aren’t doing anything, so if anyone wanted to do delivery orders, we’d be willing to do it.”

The difference in Bellamy’s case is that her business is part of a chain. Spot Coffee has 20 locations across New York and Connecticut. Bellamy said decisions at the corporate level had already been in the works when word came from the state.

“They were already discussing shutting it down to only (delivery), but then, of course, there was the order.”

The other big variable that comes from the added level of management is that Bellamy can’t be completely sure her employees will be paid during the downtime.

“I’m not 100 percent sure what the policy is, what we fall under in terms of if we are a small business or not, and I don’t know what Spot’s plan is if we’re not,” she said. “But I know that they’re talking about all of that today.”

Window (service) of opportunity

Martha’s Ice Cream

Martha’s Ice Cream in Queensbury just opened on Saturday, and according to owner Dennis Lafontaine, the turnout was good.

And when the call to run takeout-only came along, the news was not as dire for the area favorite as for some others.

“We’re not on the list because we’re all takeout anyways,” Lafontaine said.

The business serves soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes and ice cream cakes through service windows, and also serves hot food.

The only major change now being enacted is closing off the business’ seating on the property, locking things a bit more strictly into take-away mode.

“We’re not sure what this is going to be, we’re being updated minute by minute,” Lafontaine said. “We’re trying to do the right thing here.”

Before opening weekend, Martha’s employees were instructed to take extra care in keeping things clean behind the counter, both for sanitation reasons and to give customers peace of mind.

“We’re following all the guidelines presented to us from New York State, from county and federal.”

“Of course we’re worried”

As one business works hard to keep its opening season intact, another looks back at a weekend event and is ready to cut the loss of some business and play things safe.

“Right now we’re starting to freeze stuff, letting our employees know we’ll be closing at probably 6 o’clock,” said Linda Duffy, owner of Duffy’s Tavern in Lake George, on Monday. “We won’t even bring the night shift in.”

The tavern is freezing the supply of corned beef they had ready for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, and is offering employees to take some food home with them as they prepare to hunker down for the next couple weeks.

The business normally does offer takeout, but has elected to take the hit and keep that offer off the table while closed, citing sanitary concerns.

“As far as I’m concerned, if you’re telling them they can’t come in, you still have to worry about people handling the food if it’s delivered,” she said, “so let’s cut that out.”

“I think when all the schools closed, that was when it seemed serious here.”

The winter off-season is especially pronounced for restaurants in the village, which rely heavily on income from the summer tourist season. Duffy said that this is the time in the year where she’s used to taking things week by week.

“Of course we’re worried, but there’s not much we can do,” she said. “So we debate what do we need to pay and what to do we not have to pay, and we move forward.”

Duffy’s Tavern was host over the weekend to their yearly St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which Duffy said went off well despite looming coronavirus concerns. The business hosted outdoor events and musical acts, staying well-stocked with hand sanitizer for patrons.