QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the time of year for pumpkin spice and things not so nice. NEWS10 visited a fan favorite of the capital region for this time of year, Fright Fest at the Six Flags Great Escape.

This Friday the thirteenth is extra spooky as it’s also National Haunted House Day. The ghosts and the ghouls are all ready to come out for Fright Fest 2023 at Six Flags Great Escape.

You never who or what you’ll run into, every turn at Fright Fest brings an unexpected scare. This year, guests can look forward to even more surprises. This season, Six Flags is debuting their new 4th house, guaranteeing even more thrills.

Each year, folks flock from all over the Capital Region, those going for the first time alongside Fright Fest veterans.

“It was pretty good. In all honesty. Honestly, I only got scared this much. The man banging the meat hook against the wall. I wasn’t expecting that,” said a newcomer.

As the evening sets across the park, the frights come out at night. There are several shows for guests to enjoy while at the park.

“The makeup, I love it. I’m scared that one of these people are just jump out on me right now,” said a young fright fanatic.

Don’t be fooled by the acting and make-up, underneath it all is the dedicated workers who spend hours in a chair to bring the frights we are used to seeing to life.

“I get to be a different character. This person that is not who I usually am. Which is super bubbly and super happy and I get to go out and scare people and just enjoy the reaction,” said Andrea.

Whether you’re looking to be scared, or just some Halloween cheer, Fright Fest has a little something for everyone. The festivities will run Fridays thru Sundays until October 29th.