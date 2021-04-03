Friends share memories of local police officer who was killed at the Capitol

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The US Capitol police officer who was killed in Friday’s deadly incident is from Berkshire County. Friends and family of Officer William “Billy” Evans are mourning the loss.

Officer William Evans was a North Adams native. Friends and family called him Billy. He was a father of two and an 18-year veteran of the force. He was also a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit.

“It’s senseless, it’s horrible. Everybody is in shock, it’s heart breaking,” says Tony Mancini, Billy’s bowling coach & friend.

Evans graduated from Drury High School. He was known as a great athlete and someone who always had a smile. “He played multiple sports and he was a lot of fun. He always had jokes, he loved to play pranks on everyone. He was just a genuinely good guy and genuinely good person,” says LaForest. Jason LaForest is the Vice President of the North Adams City Council, he’s also one of Billy’s childhood friends.

Jason spoke with the Evan’s family Friday evening. His family wants the Berkshire community and the rest of the nation to know how much Billy will be missed. “…The man who now will lay in a flag draped casket was an amazing dad to two little kids and he loved serving the members of lawmakers, and visitors to the Capitol and keeping them safe…He was a fun dad, and they’re really going to be at a loss without that in their lives,” says LaForest.

Police say Friday’s deadly incident does not appear to be terrorism-related. President Joe Biden has ordered flags on all federal buildings to be flown at half staff to honor the local hero and the other injured officer.