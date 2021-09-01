Friends of Five Rivers 2nd annual 5R adventure

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friends of Five Rivers (FFR) will host its 2nd Annual Five Rivers 5R, from September 1-18, at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center.

The goal this year is to venture out to five wildlife viewing platforms at Five Rivers, to enjoy the beauty of this special place while learning about its history and habitats. Rewards for all participants are spending time in nature, setting goals, calling yourself a Five Rivers 5R, receiving a prize for your efforts, and being highlighted on Friends’ social media.

Those who visit all five platforms will be recognized as Five Rivers 5Rs when they pick up their 5R prize during Fall Festival on Saturday, September 18, between noon and 4 p.m.

To participate:

  • Register for the Five Rivers 5R online
  • Fee: $10 per individual. Groups of 2 or more, $10 each for the first 2 registrants, $5 for each additional registrant
  • Visit one of the designated wildlife viewing platforms and take a picture of yourself
  • While there, enjoy your nature hike; repeat four times, then email your five photos to info@FriendsofFiveRivers.org

FFR is a not-for-profit that has supported Five Rivers Environmental Education Center for more than 49 years. FFR reaches over 3,500 students per year with its Guided School Program, an environmental education outdoor classroom. Students actively engage in the scientific method while exploring the stream, field, pond, and forest habitats at Five Rivers and gaining an appreciation for the wildlife they support.

To register, learn more, or become a Friends’ member, visit the FriendsofFiveRivers webpage.

