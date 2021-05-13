Friends and family remember teen killed in drive-by shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 18-year-old Chyna Forney was gunned down weeks before her graduation. Surround by her friends, in their caps and gowns, they gave her one, final, send off.

“Tragedy. It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy,” said Luis Williams. “There’s no come back from this. There’s a family that lost. We’re taking a loss.” 

Williams, along with other members from the motorcycle group, Albany High Rollers, led the procession as hundreds gathered in Arbor Hill to say one last goodbye. 

“We all are dealing with our own personal losses and tragedy, so every time we lose somebody, it’s like you’re losing your own loved one all over again,” said another member of the motorcycle group. 

The investigation into her death is still open. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or capital region crime stoppers. 

