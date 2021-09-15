Friendly’s brings back Cones for Kids campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friendly’s Restaurants has announced their Cones for Kids campaign to benefit Easterseals, a nonprofit provider of services and advocacy for children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, and their families. The campaign runs September 20 through October 31.

All Friendly’s locations will be participating in the campaign. The goal is to raise $500,000 throughout the six weeks.

Friendly’s guests who make a $2 donation will receive a sheet of shareable Halloween treat cards valid for five free kids cones, plus a $5 off $25 coupon. Coupons are valid from November 1 to November 30 and can be redeemed at any Friendly’s Restaurant.

The Cones for Kids campaign started in the early 1980’s and has raised more than $28 million for Easterseals. Funds raised from the campaign remain local to support a wide range of programming at 15 Easterseals organizations.

There are a few Friendly’s Restaurants in the Capital Region, including in Troy, Clifton Park and Queensbury.