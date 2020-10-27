Friday’s Troy night out kicks off Halloween

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Halloween has come early to downtown Troy on Friday. Starting at 5 p.m., you can enjoy the spooky and spirited scary sights all over downtown. Make sure you dress up in your costume as you support the local business.

“Although Halloween will be a bit different this year, our small business owners always have a great time when Troy Night Out falls on the Halloween weekend,” said Katie Hammon, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District, “There is much to experience with an outdoor theatre performance, candy and beer pairings and a lighted pumpkin walk through the newly renovated Franklin Alley, with public murals and installations by Joe Iurato. Come in costume or as yourself and explore downtown Troy safely.”

Friday, there will be plenty of variety to enjoy, from the Troy Foundry Theater performing the world premiere of “Models of Perfection” at the E. Stewart Jones parking lot to the Takk House where they are bringing back their famous “Taak Haunted House,” from Thursday through Saturday.

Sign up for a 30 minute time slot to experience the alley on Friday and Saturday night.

Check out the Franklin Alley with its murals by Joe Iurato and hand-carved pumpkins but make sure to sign up for a 30-minute time slot and then enjoy the music provided by DJ Brent.

For more information, check out the Troy Downtown BID and have a Happy and safe Halloween.

