Friday’s shooting in Amsterdam now ruled a homicide, investigation ongoing

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam Police have confirmed the shooting that happened early Friday morning will be classified as a homicide because the victim reportedly died due to his injuries while at Albany Medical Center.

Police identified the victim as Ricardo Lopez, 37 of Amsterdam. Lopez was said to be last residing at an address on Church Street in Amsterdam before he was found severely injured in the road on Hibbard Street as previously reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and investigators from Amsterdam Police, New York State Police Major Crimes, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are aiding in the investigation.

Amsterdam police are encouraging the public to contact them with any information including home surveillance from the Hibbard Street area during the night in question at (518) 842-1100 or by email at infopd@amsterdampd.com. All sources are anonymous.