FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WHTM) – Vera Bradley, Inc. the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world, to create an exclusive Vera Bradley + Harry Potter collection which will debut in 2020.

According to the company, Vera Bradley’s design team will collaborate with WBCP to create a Vera Bradley + Harry Potter back-to-campus and dorm line featuring bags, accessories, stationery, drinkware, tech products, bath, and bedding, which will launch in June 2020.