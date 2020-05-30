Friday night thunderstorm blasts Warren County

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday night, severe thunderstorms hit Warren, Saratoga and Washington counties. It left thousands without power.

Members of National Grid say they continue to focus on safety as they remove downed wires, trees and others hazards after the damaging storm. National Grid workers have been working since Friday night to restore service to their customers.

The hardest hit areas were in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties. National Grid says they are expected to have power restored hour-by-hour as crews continue to work.

Neighbors in Lake Luzerne say Friday night’s storm felt like a tornado. Many say they are now left to pick up the pieces.

“When I looked up I could see the storm was coming high through the tops of the trees. Then all of the trees started falling down on the power lines. During the storm we went into the lower portion of our house and within 2 minutes everything was wiped right out,” explained Richard Crannell.

People say the storm damage was something you would see in a movie.

“Last night all of a sudden the rain just came down, the winds were whipping and the house was shaking. It was scary and something like this has never happened before,” said Vinny DiMezza.

Bob Lang woke up this morning with the trees in his backyard completely uprooted. Lang says the side of his hundred and fifty year barn was completely torn off.

“The barn looks like it could fall down at any minute. It is very structurally unsafe. We brought everything out that we could salvage. Luckily my sisters horse survived that was out in the barn when this whole thing happened,” said Bob Lang.

LATEST STORIES

NEIGHBORS SAY THEY ARE NOW LEFT TO PICK UP THE PIECES AND DO WHAT THEY CAN.

“NEIGHBORS IN LAKE LUZERENE ARE LEFT TO CLEAN UP AFTER LAST NIGHTS STORM AND THEY ARE WAITING TO SEE WHEN THE POWER WILL BE FINALLY RESTORED. FOR NOW IM REPORTING IN LAKE LUZERENE IM SPENCER TRACY NEWS10 ABC.