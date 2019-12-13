Friday is the 383th birthday of the National Guard

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Friday is National Guard day and the official birthday of the guard.

It was on that day 383 years ago when the first militia regiment was organized in Massachusetts, according to the National Guard’s website.

On Dec. 13th 1636, the Massachusetts Bay Colony legislature created 3 military regiments designed to protect the colony from attack.

The Department of Defense would later recognize that day as the official birth date of the armed services active and reserve divisions the guards website said.

According to a website dedicated to the history of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Bay Colony was the most wealthy and successful New England Colony.

All “able-bodied” males between the ages of 16 and 60 were required to join the newly created militia.

Today the 101st Engineer Battalion, 101st Field Artillery Regiment and both the 181st and 182nd Infantry Regiment, part of the Massachusetts Army National Guard, are considered the oldest units according to the guard website.