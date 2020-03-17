Fresh Market grocery designates morning hours for seniors

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fresh Market grocery franchise, which operates stores in Saratoga Springs and Latham, announced special senior-only hours.

Fresh Market

Seniors and other individuals most at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak can enjoy a solitary shopping experience from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day this week.

Both Fresh Market stores in the Capital Region are open for regular business hours.

The specialty food store chain announced the designated hours on each branch’s Facebook on Tuesday. In a newsletter to shoppers, Fresh Market reminded shoppers of online shopping and delivery, curbside pickup options.

The third nearest Fresh Market location is in Avon, Connecticut.

