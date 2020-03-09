Fresh funding for Project Lifesaver in Montgomery County

FULTONVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Assemblyman Angelo Sanatabarbra secured $10,000 in funding for Project Lifesaver, for Montgomery County. This will allow the Montgomery County Sheriff’s department to buy more locator beacons for individuals who have a tendency to wander off.
Assemblyman Santabarbara says this is proven technology that has saved lives, and with this new funding even more can be helped.
Part of the money will fund several billboards that will tell residents of Montgomery County about the program. Sheriff Smith says there is a growing population that his department serves that needs this program.
The device is small and can be worn on the wrist or ankle. The battery needs to be changed every two months and that isn’t a concern, because Deputy Joe Parisi makes house calls.
If you know of someone who has a tendency to wander, from conditions like Autism, Alzheimers, or other related condition and worry about the cost, the device is free.
Sheriff Smith says the use of the devices can reduce search time from days and hours to mere minutes.
