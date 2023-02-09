GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Freihofer’s Run for Women is kicking off their training program ahead of the 45th annual event.

The training challenge is in it’s 13th year and will feature a collaboration with the Capital District YMCA.

Training classes will be available three days a week at multiple locations and offer different levels of difficulty, in addition to a free membership to the YMCA during the program.

“Our goal is to get more women out there, get more women participating in the Freihofer’s Run for Women and our partnership with the Y is critical,” Kristen Hislop, Event Director, said.

This year the event will also partner with Black Girls Run as a national meet location. The training program kicks off March 20, 2023 and registration information can be found here.