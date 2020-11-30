Freemans Bridge rehabilitation work complete

SCHENECTADY/GLENVILLE N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation announced Monday that rehabilitation work on Freemans Bridge has been completed. The project eased travel and enhanced safety along a heavily traveled connector between the City of Schenectady and the Town of Glenville.

A new shared-use path was also added to improve recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

Freemans Bridge, which was built in 1985 and handles an average of 26,442 motor vehicles a day, connects Glenville’s busy Freemans Bridge Road retail corridor with the City of Schenectady’s Erie Boulevard and such nearby destinations as Proctors Theatre, the Schenectady Train Station, Schenectady County Community College and Rivers Casino.

The project, which began in April, replaced the bridge’s concrete riding surface and bridge joints, painted the steel girders, repaired the concrete underneath the bridge and installed new solar-powered navigation lights. New pavement was also added to the bridge approaches.

An existing sidewalk on the west side of the bridge was widened to 10 feet to create a new shared-use path that links to existing multi-use paths on either side of the bridge, enhancing walking and bicycling opportunities. The project extended the service life of the bridge by 25 years.