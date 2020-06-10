Freedom Park Quarantune concert series to stream online Wednesdays and Saturdays

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Freedom Park Summer Concert Series is set to return this year, online.

Starting June 20 at 7 p.m., the Freedom Park Quarantune Studio will live stream concerts every Wednesday and Saturday until August 26, 2020.

This year’s headliner is American Idol finalist Madison VanDenburg.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be able to stream our shows this season, and to start it off with Madison is a perfect way to start a great series” states Cathy Gatta, President of the Freedom Park Foundation. “We didn’t want to let our fans down, and we know if there’s one thing people need right now, it’s music and fun. Freedom Park has always been the local soundtrack to summer, and we need to continue that tradition.”

The Quarantune Studio was set up by Scotia-based videographer, Harold Bryant, audio engineer James Peterson, and the Turf Tavern restaurant in Scotia.

Organizers said Freedom Park moved from Collins Park to a safe-studio space that meets re-opening guidelines outlined by New York State and local officials.

The free summer concert series can be seen on Facebook Watch, YouTube, and FreedomParkScotia.com.

“Musicians, arts organizations, and performing venues have been hit hard by the pause,” said Foundation Vice President Justin Cook. “We are thrilled to be able to keep music centerstage in the Village at a time when the community needs it most,” he continued. “We hope that everyone will join in the fun from their living rooms and backyards.”