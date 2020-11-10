Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where to get free food (and more)

(WSYR/WAVY/NEXSTAR) — Wednesday marks Veterans Day, and we’ve compiled a list of discounts and events. Several restaurants are showing thanks to Veterans by offering free items and meals.

Editor’s note: Check with the individual business for details. Some individual restaurants may not be participating in the nationwide offers and/or might have different rules for the promotion.

Free fishing statewide

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York would be offering a free fishing day to honor veterans on November 11. New York residents and non-residents can fish for free, without a license, on Veterans Day:

The Veterans Day Free Fishing Day is just one way to acknowledge the contributions of our veterans while offering the opportunity to enjoy some of the best fishing spots in the nation, right here in the Empire State. I encourage everyone from expert anglers to beginners to take advantage of this Free Fishing Day and enjoy everything New York has to offer. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Active duty and veterans can get free calamari with a purchase and a valid ID is needed. Visit Carrabba’s website for details.

Chili’s

On Veterans Day, Chili’s is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members all day. This will be for in-restaurant only. You can choose from the following meals:

Chicken Crispers

Margarita Grilled Chicken

Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Just Bacon Burger

Oldtimer with Cheese

Cajun Chicken Pasta

To get a free Veterans Day meal near you, click here.

Red Robin

On Veterans Day, Red Robin is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members who are Red Robin Royalty members. Those members can get a free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries anytime between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30 for Dine-in or To-Go.

The offer will automatically be uploaded to your Red Robin Royalty dashboard. If you aren’t a Red Robin Royalty member, it is free to join by clicking here. You will need to register your account with military status before Nov. 5.

Applebee’s

On Veterans Day, Applebee’s Grill + Bar is offering a free meal to all veterans and active military members. You will need to contact your local Applebee’s to learn about Veterans Day offerings because offers may vary.

Dunkin’ will be offering a free donut to veterans and active military members on November 11. You will be able to pick a donut of your choice. Dunkin’ is also teaming up with A Million Thanks to send letters of appreciation to thousands of veterans. Fans can also send specially designed e-gift cards to a veteran through DunkinCoffeeBreak.com. To learn more, click here.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be giving veterans, military service members, and military spouses free tall hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day. They are also donating $0.25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day to support the mental health of military communities. To read more about this, click here.

Cracker Barrel

Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s

Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active-duty, inactive military and veterans with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Golden Corral

Free dinner for veterans and active duty from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

IHOP

Free red, white, and blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesar’s

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

McDonald’s

Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active-duty personnel is available all day with a military ID.

Olive Garden

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

Red Lobster

Veterans, reservists, and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on November 11.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active military members are invited to enjoy a free lunch between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees.

Kohl’s

Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.

Home Depot

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on November 11.

Target

Veterans, military personnel, and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase between November 3 to November 11, both in-store and online. Visit Target’s website for more information and to get verified for the offer.

Walgreens

The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans, and their families from November 8 to November 11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase from November 11 to 14 with proof of service.

