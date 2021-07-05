Free Yoga classes in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With roots in Indian Philosophy, Yoga can provide a robust approach to health and wellness. Yoga’s physical and mental benefits offer assistance for many health concerns, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Among some of the many benefits of Yoga are increased flexibility, muscle tone, stress reduction, and improved heart health, said health agencies like Johns Hopkins, the American Osteopathic Association, and Harvard Health.

Yoga has been shown to be beneficial for kids as well. It improves their overall physical condition but can also improve their memory, concentration, classroom behavior, and improve their academic performance, according to Harvard Health.

Benefits of Yoga

better awareness

stress reduction

better flexibility

increased muscle strength and tone

better ability to concentrate

improved respiration, energy and vitality

maintaining a balanced metabolism

weight loss

better cardio and circulatory health

improved athletic performance

protection from injury

Source: American Osteopathic Association

Ready for some Yoga? With free classes throughout the Capital Region, the summer is a good time to give it a try.

Yoga Bliss will be the instructor for an eight-week free yoga class series sponsored by MVP Health Care at the Mohawk Harbor Amphitheater, June 6- July 25 from 9-10 a.m. Guided meditation will take place prior from 8:30-8:50 a.m.

“Given that it has been such a tough year through the shutdown of our physical space for seven months and with all the fears for everyone’s well-being, we are especially grateful to MVP Health Care and Mohawk Harbor to make it possible for us to practice Yoga together in this beautiful setting,” said Yoga Bliss founder, Mary Clare O’Connor.

The Friends of Prospect Park is hosting a free family Yoga series on Wednesdays through September 4, 5:15-6 p.m., Prospect Park in Troy, weather permitting. Instructors will be provided by Heartspace Yoga & Healing Arts.

“Be prepared to enjoy a fun and healthy experience that will connect you to each other and to this beautiful park,” said Elizabeth Kasius from Heartspace Yoga.

Both programs are free and open to all ages/fitness levels. See NEWS10’s list for more free Yoga classes throughout the Capital Region. Class locations and times are also marked on the Google map below.

Albany County

Bennington County

Blueberry Yoga– The BlueberryHouse, 589 Apple Hill Road, Bennington, Vermont 05201- Saturday July 10 & 31, Sunday August 22 from 10-11 a.m. Suggested donation $10. Use link to register.

Columbia County

Yoga for Girls ages 11-18– Roe Jan Community Library, 9091 NY-22, Hillsdale, New York 12529- Thursday July 14 & 21 at 6:30 p.m. Registration required by calling (518) 325-4101.

Montgomery County

Yoga on the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook– Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Pedestrian Bridge- 1 Bridge Street, Amsterdam, New York 12010- Sunday’s May-October from 1-2 p.m.

Rensselaer County

Farm Stand Yoga– Engel’s Acres- 445 Brunswick Road, Troy, New york 12180- Tuesday’s July 6- September 7 from 7-8 p.m. Registration required. Suggested donation $5.

Fitness in the Park– William D. Chamberlain Riverfront Park, Downtown Troy, New York 12180- Sunday’s June 6- August 8 from 9-10 a.m. Registration not required but space is limited.

Summer in Prospect Park: Family Yoga– Prospect Park, 65 Prospect Park Road, Troy, New York 12180- Wednesday’s June 30- September 4 from 5:15- 6 p.m. Open to all, no registration required.

Saratoga County

Schenectady County