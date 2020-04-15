Live Now
Free Wi-Fi in parking lots an education haven for college students, rural families

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As education has moved to mainly digital formats in the wake of COVID-19, free Wi-Fi hot spots have provided an educational oasis for students in need of a way to connect with their teachers and classmates. All students need to do is pull into the parking lot and sign into the internet connection.

What’s more, in rural areas like Argyle, hotspots are being used by families with kids in elementary, middle or high school as well. For soem, it’s their only resource for internet in their hometown.

Visit SUNY Adirondack’s website for a full list of active internet hot spots.

